Sifuna to Sakaja: We want clean toilets, water on March 20

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has issued a series of safety demands to Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja in preparation for the upcoming opposition-planned demonstrations on March 20.

Sifuna’s demands included clean public toilets, drinkable water in the central business district (CBD), ambulances and medical facilities on standby, and traffic marshals to guide traffic and protect the demonstrators.

The calls for action come amidst a backdrop of rising tensions as opposition leader Raila Odinga announced the commencement of mass action, with street protests scheduled for March 20, under the banner of the Movement for Defence of Democracy.

The demonstrations are being organized to demand an end to a range of issues, including high cost of living, over-taxation, GMO importation, and ongoing reconstitution of IEBC.

Odinga also cited electoral deceit, victimization of four IEBC commissioners, mishandling of the Azimio presidential petition by the apex court, and state capture of the other arms of government as reasons for the planned demonstrations.

The Movement for Defence of Democracy’s latest initiative includes a 15-point attack on why President William Ruto must quit his post. The group has accused the Kenyan government of tribalism, unnecessary expansion of the Executive, religious discrimination, targeted sacking of civil servants, and land grabbing, amongst other issues.

Odinga has also condemned the government’s attempt to reconstitute the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) by forming a “William Ruto Electoral Commission,” which he believes is a reckless misadventure that is intended to wreck the country.