Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Sifuna to Sakaja: We want clean toilets, water on March 20

By

Published

DNODMMATHARE1603q 1320x740 1
Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has issued a series of safety demands to Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja in preparation for the upcoming opposition-planned demonstrations on March 20.

Sifuna’s demands included clean public toilets, drinkable water in the central business district (CBD), ambulances and medical facilities on standby, and traffic marshals to guide traffic and protect the demonstrators.

The calls for action come amidst a backdrop of rising tensions as opposition leader Raila Odinga announced the commencement of mass action, with street protests scheduled for March 20, under the banner of the Movement for Defence of Democracy.

The demonstrations are being organized to demand an end to a range of issues, including high cost of living, over-taxation, GMO importation, and ongoing reconstitution of IEBC.

Odinga also cited electoral deceit, victimization of four IEBC commissioners, mishandling of the Azimio presidential petition by the apex court, and state capture of the other arms of government as reasons for the planned demonstrations.

The Movement for Defence of Democracy’s latest initiative includes a 15-point attack on why President William Ruto must quit his post. The group has accused the Kenyan government of tribalism, unnecessary expansion of the Executive, religious discrimination, targeted sacking of civil servants, and land grabbing, amongst other issues.

Odinga has also condemned the government’s attempt to reconstitute the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) by forming a “William Ruto Electoral Commission,” which he believes is a reckless misadventure that is intended to wreck the country.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019