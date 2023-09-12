Connect with us

Politics

Sifuna Warns Jalang’o Of 2027 Election After His ODM Expulsion 

By

Published

unnamed (51) 1694504859

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has warned Langata Member of Parliament Phelix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o over his allegiance with the Kenya Kwanza government. 

Speaking on Tuesday during an interview with Radio 47, Sifuna said Jalang’o will not retain his seat in 2027 in the event his expulsion from the ODM party is stayed by the Court.

“Kila mtu ndani ya ODM amekubaliana na sisi kwamba wanafaa kufurushwa. Iwapo watakimbia kule mahakamani waweze Kusaidiwa bora sisi kama party tumefuata sheria,” Sifuna said.

He added, “Kitu ambacho mimi najua, na nimeadvise hawa ndugu zangu kwa sababu mtu kama Jalang’o tumetembea na yeye hii Nairobi tukitafuta kura. Nimeambia Jalang’o wacha kuchochwa na watu ata kama utafika 2027 na court order Lang’ata hupati tena.”

The ODM Secretary General went ahead to note that the he will a call a National Delegates Conference to ratify the National Executive Committee’s move to expel 5 MPs from the party.

Jalang’o is among the five MPs that were expelled from ODM Party; others are Caroli Omondi (Suba South), Gideon Ochanda( Bondo), Elisha Odhiambo ( Gem) and Kisumu senator Prof Tom Ojienda.

This comes days after Jalang’o said the ODM party belongs to Raila Odinga and he has not communicated to him to leave the party.

“Who has expelled me from the party? The party belongs to Raila Amollo Odinga, and if I haven’t received any information from him, I am still in ODM,” said Jalang’o on Thursday last week. 

He noted that he will remain the Member of Parliament for Langata until his term ends in 2027.

“Let me tell you, the Langata Member of Parliament until 2027 will be me, Phelix Odiwuor Jalang’o. Take this to the bank. No changes are happening,” he remarked.

Also Read: Jalang'o Speaks on His Future in ODM After Expulsion

