Silvanus Osoro Makes U-turn On The Finance Bill 2023

South Mugirango MP Silvanus Osoro has stated that some proposals in the Finance Bill 2023 will be amended before being presented to the National Assembly.

Speaking on Monday May 29, Osoro said the changes will be made after collecting views from stakeholders.

“We are still collecting views from all relevant stakeholders. It’s not cast in stone that we will not amend some proposals that have been raised by different stakeholders. We will amend them,” he said.

The National Assembly Majority Whip stated that the Kenya Kwanza government is still in the process of collecting views from the public which will guide them in the amendment process.

“When you hear different sectors proposing some changes, we’re not going to throw them under the bus, it’s part of the process,” Osoro said.

The second term MP rescinded his earlier remarks that the bill will be passed without changing anything in it.

“I am the majority whip in the National Assembly and my responsibility is to push government business in the house,” the lawmaker said.

He added,”When I speak in the National Assembly, I speak on behalf of the National government because I’m part of the team that formed the Kenya Kwanza government.”

Osoro went on to say that the government’s proposed 3% housing levy and new taxes in the Finance Bill 2023 were subject to scrutiny.

“That is why there is a process of public participation. We will sit down and review and amend where possible,” he added.

Osoro’s change of heart came a day after President William Ruto stated that his administration would proceed with executing the affordable housing programme, in which paid Kenyans will have 3% of their monthly salaries deducted.

