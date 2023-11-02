Silvanus Osoro Summoned Over Alleged Bribery Remarks

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has summoned National Assembly Majority Whip Silvanus Osoro over his recent remarks in Bomet County where he admitted to receiving bribes from members of parliament.

EACC in a statement on Wednesday November 1 ordered Osoro to present himself at its headquarters on November 6 at 9 am for grilling on the matter.

“The Commission notes that these allegations constitute serious ethical issues and if true would amount to a serious breach of the integrity and ethical requirements governing the conduct of State officers as laid out under Chapter Six of the Constitution and the Leadership and Integrity Act, 2012.

“To this end, you are required to appear at the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission’s headquarters at Integrity Centre, Nairobi on 6th November 2023 at 09:00 am to shed light on the allegations, interview, and statement recording,” said the EACC.

The South Mugirango MP made the remarks on October 29 during the National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF) event organized by Bomet Women Representative Linet Chepkorir.

In the event Osoro bragged on having a lot of money that he can dish out to locals.

“Mimi nimekuwa bunge siku mingi na nimetengeneza kitu ya kutosha. Na mimi ndio chief whip kule bungeni. Hao wabunge wote mimi ndio nawasimamia na wakitaka kuenda ng’ambo wanakuja kwa ofisi yangu wananiachia yangu ndio wanaenda,” he stated.

Osoro’s speech was however disrupted by a section of the attendees who started shouting, forcing him to give up the microphone.

The noise graduated by the second as the crowd went out of hand.

He was also forced to leave the venue in the company of other leaders.

Both the Bomet governor and the senator could not get the chance to address the attendees of the event as they also apparently left in a huff in their convoys.

