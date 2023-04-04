Silvanus Osoro: Withdrawal Of Charges Against Azimio MPs Not Linked To Ruto-Raila Truce

South Mugirango Member of Parliament Sylvanus Osoro has dismissed claims that the move by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji to withdraw cases against Azimio politicians is linked to the recent political truce between President William Ruto and Raila Odinga.

Speaking during Citizen TV’s Daybreak show on Tuesday April 4, Osoro stated that there is no relation between the two scenarios arguing that the DPP works independently.

“The president made a commitment that he will respect the independence of institutions. There is nothing linked with Raila’s statement to the withdrawal of these cases in fact it ought to have happened.

“I don’t know why it took so long, it was not really necessary to have the DPP approve those charges,” said Osoro.

The National Assembly Majority whip continued by stating that autonomous government institutions should not be involved in any political matters.

He reiterated that the Kenya Kwanza government is serious about upholding its promise to refrain from using the institutions for political matters.

“Any person linking political issues to the police machinery or independent bodies should cease and I think that must be clear that the president or our coalition has no interest to use the criminal justice system to settle political scores,” he stated.

His statements were echoed by National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi who also slammed the DPP for approving the charges against the Azimio MPs in the first place.

“I have no idea completely. First of all I do not even understand how the DPP ever came to approve those charges for prosecution,” the Ugunja MP stated.

Wandayi was among the Azimio MPs whose charges were dropped others include; Senate Minority leader Stewart Madzayo, Kilifi South MP Richard Chonga, Malindi MP Amina Laura Mnyazi, George Yogo Obure, and Esther Oromi.

