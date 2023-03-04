“Some People Are Cowards” Gachagua Explains Why Matiang’i Fled Out The Country 

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has weighed in on former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i’s move to fly out of the country.

Speaking on Friday March 3 in Eldoret, Gachagua claimed that the former Minister feared being harassed by the Kenya Kwanza government.

While terming him a coward, Gachagua stated that Ruto’s administration would not use the police to intimidate their opponents.

“Some people are cowards because if they were brave, they would not be running away from the country. Those five years, they used to harass us, but they thought that we were going to harass them.

“He is even scared of his own shadow because he used to terrorise those who did not agree with the government, and now he thinks that we will use police the same way they used them to harass their political opponents,” said the DP.

The second in command added that they were persecuted alongside President Ruto but did not fly out of the country.

He further stated they have reviewed the CCTV footage from Matiang’i’s alleged home raid and found nothing.

“We have seen all the CCTV footage showing there is no evidence of any police officer raiding his home. We want to ask Matiang’i to come and write even a single paged statement about the incident,” he added.

A letter from the immigration department Monday revealed that the former CS traveled out of the country on February 19 through the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

“Passport number BK276318 was issued to Dr. Okengo Matiangi on January 12, 2022. He is also a holder of Diplomatic passport number DK0067. The subject departed on 19 February through JKIA on KLM flight number 566,” the letter read.

