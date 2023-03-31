Connect with us

Politics

Sonko Offers to Pay Bills of All Kenyans Injured in Azimio Protests

Published

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has offered to pay the medical bills of youth injured during the recent protests organized by the Azimio la Umoja coalition.

Despite being part of the rival Kenya Kwanza Alliance, Sonko stated that he is willing to help injured youth return home to their families.

He added that he knows there are many poor families who cannot afford to pay the burial expenses of their loved ones, and he is willing to support them.

In 2017, during similar protests, Sonko paid Ksh263,341 hospital bills for several youths who were injured in various hospitals. He stated that he was touched by what was happening to the Kenyan youth, especially those on the streets during the demonstrations.

Sonko urged the youth to avoid situations where they might lose their lives and asked them to think about their families, who will bear the costs if they are hurt or die. He also questioned why the youth were participating in the protests and destroying businesses.

The protests organized by the Azimio la Umoja coalition have resulted in several deaths and numerous cases of property damage. The National Police Service (NPS) has condemned the attacks on police officers, members of the public, and the destruction of property during the demonstrations. The Inspector General of NPS, Japhet Koome, stated that the right to picket does not give the demonstrators the right to destroy property, cause a disturbance, or attack police officers. He assured the public of their safety and security and reiterated that the police remain focused on executing their mandate to serve and protect.

