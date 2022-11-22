Sossion Begs President Ruto For a Job, Vows to Deliver to Kenyans

Former Kenya Union of Teachers (KNUT) Secretary General Wilson Sossion has begged President William Ruto for a state job vowing to deliver to Kenyans if given a role.

While speaking on Tuesday, November 22 during an interview with K24 TV, the former Nominated MP stated that he is ready to take any job that the Head of State might assign him to do.

“I promise, given any position I will deliver like nobody’s business. If the appointment will come, let it come quickly as possible and I will take it up and execute,” he stated.

Sossion also refuted rumors that he had been appointed to take over from Nancy Macharia as the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) CEO.

The firebrand unionist had dumped Azimio la Umoja One Kenya leader Raila Odinga ahead of the August 9 General elections to run for the Bomet Senatorial seat under a UDA ticket but failed to secure the Ruto-led party’s nomination ticket.

If he is not accommodated in the Kenya Kwanza government, Sossion may return to the Azimio la Umoja political camp due to his close relationship with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

It is worth noting that Wilson Sossion ran for governor of Bomet under the ODM party ticket in 2017. He however lost the election to the late Joyce Laboso, but Raila nominated him to parliament.

While switching sides in 2021, Sossion stated that the choice was made by the elders and not him.

“The elders have advised me to stick to the prize and avoid backing any politician but to support Deputy President William Ruto in his 2022 presidential bid as well as popularizing the newly formed party UDA,” Sossion said in 2021 while shifting his loyalty to President William Ruto.

