Politics

South Africa’s Opposition Leader Julius Malema Urges Raila Odinga to Stop Causing Disruption in Kenya

By

Published

Malema
Malema

In a firm message directed at Kenya’s opposition leader Raila Odinga, South Africa’s outspoken opposition leader, Julius Malema, called for an end to the disruption he believes Raila is causing in Kenya.

Speaking at a rally commemorating the 10th anniversary of the Economic Freedom Fighters party, Malema emphasized the need for peace in Kenya and urged Raila to refrain from destabilizing the country.

“We want to make a call in Kenya, especially to comrade Raila Odinga. Stop doing what you are doing. Do not disrupt Kenya. We need peace in Kenya,” Malema said.

Malema reiterated that President William Ruto’s election during the August 9 polls the previous year was a democratic process, hinting at the legitimacy of Ruto’s position as the head of state.

He went on to accuse Raila of using Kenyans to incite instability in the nation, expressing his refusal to allow Raila to manipulate the people for such purposes.

“I will not allow you (Raila) to use the people of Kenya to destabilise the peace of Kenya,” Malema said.

The call from the South African opposition leader comes at a time when the Azimio and Kenya Kwanza factions are planning talks to address the ongoing anti-government protests in Kenya.

His stance reflects the sentiment that external interference or disruptive actions may not be conducive to resolving the nation’s issues and that efforts should be focused on finding domestic solutions for a more stable and united Kenya.

