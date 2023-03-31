Connect with us

Politics

Standard Group Editor Lilian Aluanga Appointed Regional Editor for Global Press

Lilian Aluanga, the Standard Group continuity editor, has been appointed as the regional editor for Africa and Haiti by Global Press, an international media company.

In her new role, Aluanga will be responsible for overseeing the coverage of news stories in Africa and Haiti. Shanté Cosme, the Chief Content Officer of Global Press, expressed her confidence in Aluanga’s appointment, citing her 17-year experience in the media industry. The renowned editor Ciku Kimeria will also join Aluanga at the media house.

Global Press believes that local women journalists are the best storytellers to report news from their communities to an international audience. Bringing experienced editors like Aluanga and Kimeria onboard is essential for the team’s growth and success, according to Cosme.

Aluanga expressed her eagerness to begin her new career chapter and make a difference in the world. She is looking forward to working with the multicultural team at Global Press to tell impactful stories that create global awareness on issues affecting communities worldwide.

The top leadership of the Standard Group congratulated Aluanga for her appointment and the diligence she showed in serving the station, putting the company on the global map. Aluanga began her 17-year journey with the station as an intern and served as a reporter before climbing up the ranks to become a news editor.

