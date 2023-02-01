State Returns DP Gachagua’s Ksh 202 Million After Six Months 

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has been handed back his Ksh 202 million that was frozen in 2022.

This is after the Asset Recovery Agency (ARA) said that after gathering new evidence, they found out that the money forfeited to the state six months ago was not proceeds of crime.

ARA claims that at the time the high court was issuing its judgment, the new evidence was not placed before the judge since the agency was not in possession of the said evidence.

The court of appeal on Wednesday February 1,vacated orders of the High court that had declared the funds to be proceeds of crime.

The funds were held in 4 bank accounts with three of them under Rafiki bank while the other funds are held in an account belonging to Jenne Enterprises.

The Rafiki bank accounts are holding Ksh.165 million, a second account holds Ksh.35 million and the other holding Ksh.773,228.

The other account under the name of Jenne Enterprises holds Ksh. 1,138,142.

Gachagua in 2022 stated that when he joins office he will recover the frozen funds.

“And you know if we take over the government… you know this government froze my money when we take over, the money will be unfrozen,” the DP said.

He added that he will use the money to complete building his home in Kieni.

“I will come and build a home here in Kieni so that you can come to visit me. I will build a nice house and also a nice place where men can grill meat and also drink what we drink as we talk,” Gachagua said.

