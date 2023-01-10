“Stop Attacking Me in Public” Governor Sakaja Tells Gachagua

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has moved to calm tension between him and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

The Nairobi County boss on Tuesday January 10 stated that he is not in a fight with Gachagua, adding that the DP should discuss the matter with him instead of waging war on the governor in public gatherings.

“I am not in a fight with the deputy president. I respect him as an old man and he is at a higher position than me in terms of the party,” Sakaja said during an interview with Inooro TV.

“There is a way the national government should relate with the county governments. Although I do not want to speak much about him because he is my boss, there might be somewhere we disagreed and it would be best for us to sit and discuss instead of taking them to the public.” He added.

Sakaja asked the DP to forge a good working relationship with Nairobi County just like his boss President William Ruto.

“Nairobi will always have a special relationship with the National government. What I have done so far is because of the president,” he said.

While responding to the DPs claims that he mobilized the Kikuyus to vote for him on August 9 last year, Sakaja said that he will work for all communities who reside around the Capital City.

“That is a very bad way of putting it. It is a lie. There is no community being targeted in all these projects and we have had meetings with SACCOs to discuss how we can have order while still supporting business,”

“These people are just using this thing for political mileage. If anything, matatus from the Western region plying Waiyaki Way were the ones affected during the festive season. Why would I wake up and decide to declare war on a certain community?” He posed.

