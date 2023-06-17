Stop Lecturing Us Like Small Boys – Kenya Kwanza MP Tells Ruto

Kabuchai Member of Parliament Majimbo Kalasinga has asked President William Ruto to stop lecturing Kenya Kwanza MPs like small children.

Speaking on Saturday June 17, Kalasinga said the Head of State should let the MPs debate independently on the Finance Bill and come up with a conclusion.

“Kukuwa Kenya Kwanza haimaishi kuelekea watu wako mzigo. Nchi yetu ya Kenya iko na watu wetu wanatengeneza sheria,” Kalasinga said.

He added,”Give us time as MPs to debate ile kitu mzuri tupitishe na ile mbaya tuondoe. Rais wetu ambaye tunapenda asitupee msomo kwa TV kama sisi ni watoto wachanga. We are not small boys. This is the independence of the mind of the person standing before you the MP of Kabuchai.”

Kalasinga is one of the MPs who has stated that he will not vote for the Finance Bill because it is punitive and unfair to ordinary citizens.

The Bill however sailed through at the second reading stage after 176 MPs voted to endorse its enactment while 8 MPs voted to reject it.

The Bill will be debated and voted on clause by clause in the National Assembly during its third reading next week.

President Ruto on June 4 said that he will be watching the MPs who will vote against the bill.

“I am waiting for the Members of Parliament who will go and vote against the employment of these young people, against housing that would give these people the chance to own a house with five per cent mortgage,” he said.

