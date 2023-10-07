Connect with us

Stop Scaring Investors – Ruto Cautions Nyanza Residents Against Protests

President William Ruto on Saturday cautioned Nyanza residents against vandalizing roads and property during protests.

Speaking in Homa Bay county, Ruto said the constant anti-government protests have scared local and international investors who have developed an interest in the country’s economic space.

The President observed that he has invested a lot of time trying to woo foreign investors to come and invest in the country but they are skeptical d about the Azimio demonstrations which sometimes end up in the destruction of property and loss of lives.

“I have travelled around the world and come across investors. Nimepata watu wanataka kuweka vifaa vya utalii hapa kwenu lakini wameniuliza jambo moja…wameniuliza tunaskia huko kwenu ni mahali pa vita, vujo na mahali ya maandamano. Nataka wakati natafuta investors, we maintain peace so that investors come and we can grow our country,”said Ruto.

The Head of State noted that it was high time Kenyans embraced peace so as to attract foreign investors.

He also stated that peace and tolerance will promote economic stability in the nation.

“No investment is going to come to Kenya if we are violent people engaged in the destruction of property and business. We want to encourage people to invest in our country but we must also as the people of Kenya make sure we are a peaceful nation and a people that appreciates property and business otherwise we are going to lose investments,” the President added.

Also Read:Nyong’o Goes After Senator Cherargei Over Remarks On Ruto’s Warm Welcome To Nyanza

