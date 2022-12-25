Storm in Kenya Kwanza Camp as Affiliate Parties Accuse President Ruto Of Favoring UDA in State Appointments 

Kenya Kwanza Alliance affiliate parties are now accusing President William Ruto of favoring the UDA party in his appointments.

The parties argue that though some of them did not perform well in the August General Election, they collectively campaigned for the Kenya Kwanza government and should be involved in decision making.

Democratic Party (DP) Secretary-General Jacob Ali Haji in an interview with the Sunday Nation accused President Ruto of not involving the Kenya Kwanza parties as was the case before the General Election.

“Decisions are being made by one party but we were equal partners during the signing of the Kenya Kwanza agreement. We did everything together to help Ruto win. Things changed after the election,”

“How will the alliance work when there are no meetings? The coalition caucus has never been convened. We are disappointed because UDA dominates everything.” said Dr. Haji.

Haji questioned the logic of appointing individuals “who played no role in the building of the current government although many individuals sacrificed their goals for the purpose of Dr Ruto succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta”.

“Mr Michael Kamau was nowhere. We never saw him during the campaigns but he has landed a job. Those of us who worked very hard are still in the cold. DP and other Kenya Kwanza affiliate parties are not being considered,” he said.

Haji asked President Ruto to convene an urgent meeting with the 19 Kenya Kwanza political parties to address the issue.

“It would be prudent if opportunities are shared with parties in the Kenya Kwanza coalition,” the DP secretary-general said.

Kenya Kwanza Alliance has three founder members: UDA, Amani National Congress (ANC) and Ford Kenya.

