Tells Your MPs To Reject The Finance Bill 2023 – Edwin Sifuna

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has urged Kenyans to pressure their Members of Parliament to vote against the proposed Financial Bill 2023.

Sifuna in a statement on Monday May 5, stated that MPs vote along party lines as directed by the party leader and therefore should be told to vote against the bill.

“Its Ok to call your MP over funerals and harambee’s. Now you need to normalize calling them with your express instructions on how to vote on specific bills.

“Some Senators voted against increasing County allocations coz ruto said so. Don’t let your MP vote for ruto’s Finance Bill. You will bear the burden of the additional taxes. Call them,” said Sifuna.

This comes hours after Azimio leader Raila Odinga announced that he would direct his MPs to oppose the bill.

“We wish to make it clear from the outset that as a party, we will try our best to ensure that this anti-people budget is not passed by the National Assembly,” said Raila.

“In the event that Kenya Kwanza uses its hired majority and passes the Bill as it is, we want the people of Kenya to understand that it is Kenya Kwanza’s Bill. It is Kenya Kwanza budget. It will be Kenya Kwanza strangling them. We will instruct our MPs to have nothing to do with it,” said Raila.

The former premier demanded the government to stop non-essential expenditures and reduce the size of its officials.

“An immediate stoppage of non-essential government expenditures including stoppage of the appointment of Chief Administrative Secretaries. Reduction in size of government. Excess cabinet secretaries, principal secretaries, directorates, advisors, aides, departments and CASs are gobbling up finances for no good value for money,” Raila stated.

He further stated that the Ruto-led government should abolish spending money on political operations.

