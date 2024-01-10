Tension As Raila Holds Private Meeting With Billionaire Wanjigi

ODM Party leader Raila Odinga on Tuesday met billionaire businessman Jimmy Wanjigi in a secret two-hour meeting at a Nairobi hotel fueling speculation that a new political pact between the two could be in the works.

Speaking after the meeting, Wanjigi told the media they discussed a number of issues including matters of national importance.

“We discussed several issues but more importantly matters of national interest with the Azimio leader in our meeting that went very well,” Wanjigi said.

Raila, who was not accompanied by any of his allies, declined to speak with journalists about the details of their meeting.

Reports indicate that Wanjigi is looking to join forces with Raila to put pressure on the President William Ruto-led Kenya Kwanza administration.

The businessman-turned-politician fell out with Raila in 2018 following the mock swearing-in at Uhuru Park.

The two were once close friends and political allies, and Wanjigi actively participated in Raila’s 2017 campaigns.

Wanjigi claimed in a previous media interview that Raila went in a handshake with retired President Uhuru Kenyatta without the knowledge of his closest associates.

Wanjigi recently announced his support for Raila’s threat to call for nationwide anti-government protests to compel President Ruto to deal with the rising cost of living.

“I support Raila calling for anti-government protests. We are not rats to be trampled on. We seem to have a government that is not listening,” he said at a political gathering in the Mount Kenya region.

The billionaire has also been vocal against Kenya’s massive external debt.

Wanjigi says that the government should not repay the debt, which has subsequently surpassed the Sh9 trillion mark.

