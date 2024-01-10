Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Tension As Raila Holds Private Meeting With Billionaire Wanjigi

By

Published

images

ODM Party leader Raila Odinga on Tuesday met billionaire businessman Jimmy Wanjigi in a secret two-hour meeting at a Nairobi hotel fueling speculation that a new political pact between the two could be in the works.

Speaking after the meeting, Wanjigi told the media they discussed a number of issues including matters of national importance.

“We discussed several issues but more importantly matters of national interest with the Azimio leader in our meeting that went very well,” Wanjigi said.

Raila, who was not accompanied by any of his allies, declined to speak with journalists about the details of their meeting.

Reports indicate that Wanjigi is looking to join forces with Raila to put pressure on the President William Ruto-led Kenya Kwanza administration.

The businessman-turned-politician fell out with Raila in 2018 following the mock swearing-in at Uhuru Park.

The two were once close friends and political allies, and Wanjigi actively participated in Raila’s 2017 campaigns.

Wanjigi claimed in a previous media interview that Raila went in a handshake with retired President Uhuru Kenyatta without the knowledge of his closest associates.

Wanjigi recently announced his support for Raila’s threat to call for nationwide anti-government protests to compel President Ruto to deal with the rising cost of living.

“I support Raila calling for anti-government protests. We are not rats to be trampled on. We seem to have a government that is not listening,” he said at a political gathering in the Mount Kenya region.

The billionaire has also been vocal against Kenya’s massive external debt.

Wanjigi says that the government should not repay the debt, which has subsequently surpassed the Sh9 trillion mark.

Also Read: Leave Uhuru and Mama Ngina alone, Jimmy Wanjigi tells President Ruto

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020