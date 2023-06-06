The Finance Bill Has Been Weaponized – Mutahi Ngunyi

Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has opined that the Azimio la Umoja coalition has weaponized the Finance Bill 2023 for political mileage.

In a statement on Tuesday, June 6, Ngunyi expressed confidence that the bill will sail through the National Assembly despite opposition from Azimio politicians.

“The Finance Bill has been weaponised for politics. And my hunch is that it will pass. Ruto should go for bold decisions, not popular decisions,” Ngunyi said.

The controversial bill is set to be tabled before the National Assembly on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

The Opposition Azimio la Umoja coalition under Raila Odinga’s leadership has instructed its MPs to shoot down the Bill saying it seeks to overburden an already struggling populace with more taxes.

“The Azimio coalition has directed all our MPs to vehemently oppose the bill. The electorate should watch keenly for legislators who will support the bill because that will be betrayal to Kenyans,” Raila said on Monday.

President William Ruto on the other hand has asked MPs to pass the bill saying it would create employment for Kenyans.

Speaking on Sunday Ruto stated that he would be keen to see the MPs who will oppose the bill.

“I’m waiting for the Members of Parliament who will go and vote against the employment of these young people, against housing that would give these people the chance to own a house with five percent mortgage,” Ruto said.

Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah on Friday, June 2 filed a lawsuit to challenge its enactment. He argued that some proposals in the bill violated the Constitution.

“The power to impose taxes is not absolute, it is a donated power by the people to the executive and they deposit it not to the Executive but to the parliament,” he stated.

