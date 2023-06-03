Connect with us

Politics

The Finance Bill Will Pass In the National Assembly – DP Gachagua

By

Published

gachagua uda 1536x1024

File image of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has exuded confidence that the controversial Finance Bill 2023 will pass in the National Assembly even if the Azimio la Umoja Coalition opposes it.

Speaking on Saturday, June 3 at St Charles Lwanga Secondary School in Kitui, Gachagua said the bill will sail through as the opposition has no numbers to stop it.

”Even if you oppose the bill, it will go through because you don’t have the numbers, why would you oppose something that will go through?’ Gachagua posed.

The second in command wondered why the opposition is opposing the bill yet it is pushing the government to do development.

”Let us be truthful and I am a man who speaks the truth, we must collect taxes to finance our development and recurrent,” Gachagua said.

”There is no way you can ask for development for schools and roads and then say we should not collect taxes,” he said.

The DP also said it was sad that opposition leaders are calling for demos against the Bill without telling Kenyans where the money will come from to pay civil servants.

”We have employed 35, 000 teachers and we shall be recruiting the same number next year, my Sh1 million salary cannot pay them, we must collect taxes from the people,” he said.

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga has been of the opinion that the proposed bill would overburden Kenyans who are already putting up with a high cost of living.

Busia Senator and Activist Okiya Omtatah on Friday moved to the High Court to challenge the bill saying is has exceeded some limitations of the constitution.

Also Read: Withdraw The Finance Bill 2023 And Return To the Drawing Board – Miguna Tells Ruto 

