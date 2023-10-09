Connect with us

Politics

The Government Is Intact – DP Gachagua

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has said the Government is intact and focused on delivering on promised development projects to improve the lives of the people.

Speaking at Kapsabet Showground, Nandi County where he attended ACK Church Service and presided over a fundraiser, Gachagua said they will not be distracted in their quest to deliver on the promises made during campaigns and implementation of their agenda.

The Deputy President also emphasised the same later on Sunday at Chepswerta Primary School in Tinderet, Nandi County during the thanksgiving for Bishop Eli Rop of the Full Gospel Churches of Kenya.

“There is no problem in Government and there will be none whatsoever. Many people who did not support us are still in denial. They have not given up and are looking for ways to distract us so this government can have problems but there will be none,” Gachagua assured.

The Deputy President said they are fully behind the President and will accord him all the support he requires to deliver on their agenda.

“There will be no division in this government. We talk the same language and consult and the President is taking us to a better place. We are here to support the President in the management of this great nation. We know our work,” he added.

Gachagua said he did not have a problem with opposition supporters throwing their weight behind the President saying he serves all Kenyans.

“They are welcome because the President serves the whole country but there must also be someone to defend those who have supported him all along. That’s my job,” stated the DP.

The Deputy President said consolidating regions that overwhelmingly voted for the President was key, adding that he will continue doing so.

Also Read: DP Gachagua Is a Good Leader Who Means Well For The Country – Pastor Dorcas

