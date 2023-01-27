Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

The Handshake Costed Us – Babu Owino Reveals

By

Published

IMG 20230124 WA0003

File image of Babu Owino

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino now claims that former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s handshake with Azimio leader Raila Odinga cost the alliance during the 2022 general election.

Speaking on Wednesday, Babu Owino stated that he does not believe in handshakes. 

“I don’t believe in handshakes. The handshake that we were in just messed us up the other day. Were it not for that handshake Raila would be president today,” he said.

Babu Owino believes Azimio should give the government a chance to deliver on its promises to Kenyans while acting as an oversight body.

He stated that Ruto has the right to visit any region in Kenya because he works for Kenyans.

According to Babu Owino, the idea of Kenyan leaders coming together for the sake of development is a positive thing.

He stated that Azimio did well in terms of vote hunting by obtaining votes in central Kenya.

In the August 9, 2022 elections, Uhuru backed the Azimio coalition.

The former President stated that he chose to work with Raila for the sake of peace, which did not sit well with Ruto, resulting in a schism between the two former political soulmates.

FB IMG 1674656127821

Babu’s sentiments come days after Raila Odinga asked the Kenya Kwanza government to resign terming it legitimate.

“We demand that the Kenya Kwanza government resign since it has neither the mandate nor the ability to govern the country, ” Raila said on Monday January 23.

The former Prime Minister alleged that former IEBC chair Wafula Chebukati altered the 2022 election in favour of President Ruto.

“The IEBC and the then Chairman Wafula Chebukati, two commissioners, Abdi Guliye and Boya Molu, and Marjan Hussein Marjan formed a cartel within the IEBC with the exclusion of the 4 new commissioners, disregarded the votes you cast and cooked their own results, ” the ODM leader stated.

Also Read: Raila would be in State House if he listened to me – Kanchory

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019