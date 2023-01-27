The Handshake Costed Us – Babu Owino Reveals

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino now claims that former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s handshake with Azimio leader Raila Odinga cost the alliance during the 2022 general election.

Speaking on Wednesday, Babu Owino stated that he does not believe in handshakes.

“I don’t believe in handshakes. The handshake that we were in just messed us up the other day. Were it not for that handshake Raila would be president today,” he said.

Babu Owino believes Azimio should give the government a chance to deliver on its promises to Kenyans while acting as an oversight body.

He stated that Ruto has the right to visit any region in Kenya because he works for Kenyans.

According to Babu Owino, the idea of Kenyan leaders coming together for the sake of development is a positive thing.

He stated that Azimio did well in terms of vote hunting by obtaining votes in central Kenya.

In the August 9, 2022 elections, Uhuru backed the Azimio coalition.

The former President stated that he chose to work with Raila for the sake of peace, which did not sit well with Ruto, resulting in a schism between the two former political soulmates.

Babu’s sentiments come days after Raila Odinga asked the Kenya Kwanza government to resign terming it legitimate.

“We demand that the Kenya Kwanza government resign since it has neither the mandate nor the ability to govern the country, ” Raila said on Monday January 23.

The former Prime Minister alleged that former IEBC chair Wafula Chebukati altered the 2022 election in favour of President Ruto.

“The IEBC and the then Chairman Wafula Chebukati, two commissioners, Abdi Guliye and Boya Molu, and Marjan Hussein Marjan formed a cartel within the IEBC with the exclusion of the 4 new commissioners, disregarded the votes you cast and cooked their own results, ” the ODM leader stated.

