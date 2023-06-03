The Housing Fund Will Be the Largest Scandal in Africa – Senator Ledama

Narok Senator Ledama Olekina has disputed the assertion that Kenya would make strides to equal Singapore through the Affordable Housing Programme.

In a tweet on Saturday, June 3, Ledama said that it would be a tall order for Kenya to scale the heights and reach the Singaporean state.

The ODM senator noted that Singapore’s success is a result of its strict policy of meritocracy.

He further claimed that the proposed Housing Fund would be the largest scandal in Africa.

“The housing fund will be the largest scandal in Africa! I hear William Ruto defending the fund and comparing it with Singapore and I shake my head vigorously! Singapore success is a result of its strict policy of meritocracy but you Mr Ruto believe in rewarding friends and tribalism,” said Ruto.

Leaders, especially President William Ruto, have frequently expressed optimism about Kenya’s progress toward being a developing country in all aspects.

President Ruto on Friday drew parallels with Singapore whose housing standards are currently advanced saying the country was a slum like Kibra before it ventured into the housing project.

“Singapore was a slum just like Kibra, the difference between that country and us is the ability to make difficult decisions,” he said.

Ruto also stated that he was amazed to have received the Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong in May and discussed the housing issue.

“I’m very amazed I received the Prime Minister of Singapore. The great place we keep talking about, you know, they were with us, we were in the same place in 1963 today it is in the first world,” he said.

Singapore is lauded for its achievements on all fronts, including the economy and infrastructure development. Despite its small population of roughly 6 million people, the South East Asian country’s GDP is estimated to be worth more than USD 490 billion by the World Bank.

Also Read: President Ruto Makes New State Appointments