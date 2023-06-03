Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

The Housing Fund Will Be the Largest Scandal in Africa – Senator Ledama

By

Published

nsjqvjqdedqrcjo5eb1b7bc94812

Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina

Narok Senator Ledama Olekina has disputed the assertion that Kenya would make strides to equal Singapore through the Affordable Housing Programme.

In a tweet on Saturday, June 3, Ledama said that it would be a tall order for Kenya to scale the heights and reach the Singaporean state.

The ODM senator noted that Singapore’s success is a result of its strict policy of meritocracy.

He further claimed that the proposed Housing Fund would be the largest scandal in Africa.

“The housing fund will be the largest scandal in Africa! I hear William Ruto defending the fund and comparing it with Singapore and I shake my head vigorously! Singapore success is a result of its strict policy of meritocracy but you Mr Ruto believe in rewarding friends and tribalism,” said Ruto.

Leaders, especially President William Ruto, have frequently expressed optimism about Kenya’s progress toward being a developing country in all aspects.

President Ruto on Friday drew parallels with Singapore whose housing standards are currently advanced saying the country was a slum like Kibra before it ventured into the housing project.

“Singapore was a slum just like Kibra, the difference between that country and us is the ability to make difficult decisions,” he said.

Ruto also stated that he was amazed to have received the Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong in May and discussed the housing issue.

“I’m very amazed I received the Prime Minister of Singapore. The great place we keep talking about, you know, they were with us, we were in the same place in 1963 today it is in the first world,” he said.

Singapore is lauded for its achievements on all fronts, including the economy and infrastructure development. Despite its small population of roughly 6 million people, the South East Asian country’s GDP is estimated to be worth more than USD 490 billion by the World Bank.

Also Read: President Ruto Makes New State Appointments

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019