The late Magoha’s son battles tears, emotions while eulogizing his father

The requiem mass for the late Professor George Magoha was held on February 9, 2023, at the Consolata Shrine in Nairobi County. The event was emceed by the late Professor Magoha’s cousin, former Cabinet Secretary without a portfolio, Raphael Tuju.

Dr. Michael Magoha, the late Professor Magoha’s only child, was one of the speakers at the event. As he spoke to the congregation, he would momentarily be overwhelmed with emotions and fought back tears as he remembered his father. Dr. Michael found it strange to condense his father’s entire life into a 15-minute tribute but decided to speak from the heart and be honest.

At several intervals during his tribute, Dr. Michael would pause and compose himself, assuring the audience that he was okay and that he would continue with his tribute. He reflected on the difficult task of speaking about his father and the different audiences he was addressing. He realized that he was the only person qualified to talk about his father and that being his son was a job he didn’t have to work for.

Dr. Michael shared memories of his father and spoke about his achievements and contributions to society. He talked about his father’s love for his family and how he always put others before himself. He also mentioned his father’s love for education and how he dedicated his life to helping others achieve their goals.

The requiem mass was a celebration of the late Professor Magoha’s life and the impact he had on the people around him. The event was a testament to the love and admiration that the late Professor Magoha inspired in those who knew him. The speeches and tributes paid to him were a reminder of the legacy he leaves behind and the positive impact he had on the world.

The event was attended by family, friends, and colleagues of the late Professor Magoha, who all gathered to pay their respects and offer their condolences.