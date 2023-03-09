Connect with us

Politics

The speech that put Matiang’i in trouble

By

Published

20230307 121601
File image of Matiang'i at DCI headquaters

On February 4, 2023, Fred Matiang’i, former Kenyan Cabinet Secretary, spoke at a funeral service of a fallen scholar, George Magoha. During his speech, Matiang’i made some controversial remarks that put him in trouble with the government.

He accused unnamed people of being dishonest and taking credit for government projects that were initiated during President Uhuru Kenyatta’s time in office. He specifically mentioned the National Education Management Information System (NEMIS) and the expansion of school infrastructure through 20,000 classrooms, stating that these were President Kenyatta’s plans with the World Bank, and nobody should take credit for them.

Matiang’i’s remarks were seen as an attack on the current Deputy President, William Ruto, who is perceived to be taking credit for some of the government’s achievements. Ruto and Kenyatta have been at odds, and Matiang’i’s comments were seen as taking sides with the President.

Days later, on February 8, Matiang’i’s home was allegedly raided by the police. His lawyers, led by Danstan Omari, claimed that his life was in danger and rushed to his rescue. The following day, the High Court granted Matiang’i a Sh200,000 anticipatory bail to protect him from alleged plans by the State to arrest him.

On February 15, a contingent of armed police officers raided Matiang’i’s home in Karen, reportedly breaking the padlock and conducting a search. His lawyer claimed that the police officers conducted a raid without a court order, and Matiang’i was not at the home at the time.

On March 6, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) summoned Matiang’i over allegations of publishing false information. He was accused of spreading false information about an alleged invasion and raid of his residence by a “battalion” and/or “garrison” of police officers on February 8-9, 2023.

Matiang’i is now awaiting his court date, subject to a final decision by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

