Politics

‘There’s No Governor I Can’t Tell What To Do,’ DP Gachagua Breaks Silence Over Dispute With Sakaja

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua. Image File

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has maintained that he will not allow Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja to kick out long-distance matatus out of the CBD.

Speaking on Sunday, January 8 during an interview with Inooro TV, the second in command told matatu operators and city business-people not to worry and continue with their businesses, assuring them of government protection against the plan he argues will stifle the economy of Nairobi.

“We need to respect all businesses, and I want to tell all business people to continue working, the William Ruto and Rigathi Gachagua government will not allow anyone to destroy any business,” he said.

“William Ruto and I were elected on the promise that we would not destroy people’s businesses, you remember my issues with the other regime when I was MP, our Government is here to protect… we cannot allow people who were making 400 to now make 300,” he added.

Gachagua argued that as the second in command, he has the authority to direct Governor Sakaja.

“There is no governor that I cannot tell what they need to do…. It is there outlined in the Executive order issues by the president, that I’m the bridge between the National and County Governors,” said the DP.

In response to Governor Sakaja’s ban on nightclubs operating in residential areas, Gachagua stated that while the fight against noise pollution is necessary, a meeting between the county government and club owners is required to develop regulations that do not jeopardize the viability of the clubs’ entertainment establishments.

“We would not want noisy clubs, we want kids to sleep early, and we know others are Christians and it’s their right, they don’t deserve noise. On the other hand, we are the ones who gave these people licenses to operate in residential areas, you cannot wake up one day and tell someone who invested say around Ksh.5 million in a business with a valid license to just close and go home,” said Gachagua.

