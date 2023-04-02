This time round, it’ll be business unusual – Duale tells Raila

Kenya’s Defense Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has accused opposition leader Raila Odinga of inciting post-election violence.

Speaking during the 13th Annual Garissa County Quran memorization competition in Garissa town, Duale warned that the government would protect the lives and property of Kenyans against any criminal activity during anti-government demonstrations.

Thursday marked the third time the opposition staged demonstrations, affecting the economy, transportation, manufacturing, retail, and services sectors, with goons taking advantage of the protests to rob innocent residents and loot businesses.

Duale noted that the country was governed by the rule of law, and anyone found engaging in acts of lawlessness would face the full force of the law.

Duale further called out retired President Uhuru Kenyatta, accusing him of sponsoring anti-government protests without providing evidence to back his claim.

He urged Kenyatta to enjoy his retirement benefits in peace and leave President William Ruto to lead the nation and transform the country’s economy.

Meanwhile, Raila Odinga has promised that Monday’s anti-government protests would be the mother of all demonstrations.

The protests have caused disruptions in various industries’ access to materials and the delivery of products to the market, affecting Kenya’s ability to access products. Many businesses have been vandalized and looted, leaving hard-working Kenyans counting losses.

Duale’s statement comes amid growing concerns about the protests’ effect on the country’s stability and economy. While protests are a legitimate way of expressing dissent, they should be peaceful and avoid causing harm to innocent people or damaging property.