Title: “Prime Cabinet Secretary Denounces Claims of Political Crisis in Kenya: Tells Azimio to Focus on Internal Solutions

In a recent church service in Ukunda, Kwale, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi expressed his discontent with the Opposition’s attempts to portray Kenya as being in a political crisis.

He firmly stated that Kenya is not facing a situation that would necessitate the intervention of international leaders.

According to Mudavadi, comparisons to other regions such as Sudan and West Africa are unjustified, as Kenya has a legitimately elected President in office and enjoys a state of peace.

Addressing the Opposition directly, Mudavadi urged them not to internationalize their election loss.

He emphasized that the current President, William Ruto, is committed to implementing his election manifesto, and there is no crisis that warrants international mediation.

While Mudavadi acknowledged that dialogue and talks are essential for progress, he emphasized the importance of honesty when discussing Kenya’s situation.

He asserted that any talks between different political groups, such as Kenya Kwanza and Azimio, should center on economic matters and the genuine concerns of the Kenyan people.

In making his point, Mudavadi referenced other countries that have faced similar political challenges with their Opposition.

Despite their internal issues, these nations managed to resolve matters without seeking external mediation, highlighting that Kenya should follow suit.

He emphasizes the need to focus on addressing domestic issues through internal dialogues and problem-solving mechanisms, rather than seeking intervention from international entities.

By underlining Kenya’s democratic process and relative stability, Mudavadi aims to dispel any perceptions of a crisis and foster a sense of unity and responsibility among the country’s leadership in addressing the nation’s challenges.