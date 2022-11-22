Connect with us

Politics

Trade CS Moses Kuria in Trouble as North Rift Mps Threaten to Impeach Him Before Christmas

Published

Photo of Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria. Image File.

A section of Rift Valley MPs has threatened to impeach Trade CS Moses Kuria over the plan to import GMO maize.

While speaking on Tuesday November 22, the MPs led by Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei demanded the Trade Cs to stop the plan of importing GMO maize.

“As MPs from maize-producing regions, we seek to know the reason as to why ships are already docking in Mombasa Port without the laid out legal procedures,” Senator Cherargei said.

Pokot South Member of Parliament David Pkosing echoed Cheargei’s remarks adding that they will collect signatures to impeach CS Kuria if he does not stop the GMO importation.

“Let me tell Moses Kuria that he is not an MP for Gatundu, he is a minister of government. He needs to talk like a minister, knowing that he is responsible,”

“We want to tell Moses Kuria that he will be the first Cabinet Secretary to leave office and he might leave before the end of this month or before Christmas. If he continues like this we will impeach him. We will collect signatures from tomorrow.” Pkosing warned.

He went on to ask CS Kuria to hold talks with farmers from the North Rift Region and here them out.

“He is not above the law and the people of Kenya. He should listen to farmers he was the one campaigning for guaranteed minimum returns. He should talk like a minister, not somebody from a bar,” Pkosing added.

The MPs remarks come after CS Kuria stated on Monday that a legal notice for the importation of Genetically Modified Maize by millers was due this week.

Kuria has faced criticism in recent days from members of the public as well as important leaders, including Azimio la Umoja Raila Odinga, who accused him of lacking scientific literacy and abusing office to denigrate Kenyans.

Also Read: Raila Odinga’s GMO Remarks Come back to Haunt Him 11 Years Later

