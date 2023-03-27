Connect with us

Politics

Truth Behind Winnie Odinga’s Arrest Minutes After Mass Protests

On March 27, 2023, rumors started circulating that police officers had opened fire at the vehicle of Winnie Odinga, a member of the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA), during the Azimio la Umoja coalition’s mass protests. The reports sparked concerns about the safety of the protesters and the use of excessive force by the police.

However, the Director of Communications at ODM, Philip Etale, later refuted the claims, stating that Winnie Odinga was safe and had not been harmed. Etale revealed that her car had a minor breakdown and had been left behind during the procession, and Winnie was on her way home.

Despite the clarification, there were concerns about the conduct of the police towards the protesters. Some Kenyans online expressed outrage over the reported attack, questioning why such drastic action would be taken against someone who posed no threat.

Some likened the use of tear gas on a moving vehicle to the actions of the late Tanzanian President Magufuli and warned of the potential consequences.

The incident occurred during ongoing protests organized by the Azimio la Umoja coalition, which has been calling for change in the government.

The mass demonstrations have been ongoing for over a week, with protests taking place in various parts of the country. The protests have been marked by running battles between the police and protesters in areas such as Kibra, Mathare, Migori, and Kisumu.

One person was reportedly killed during a confrontation between police and protesters in Kisumu, highlighting the dangers of the ongoing protests.

The situation has sparked concerns about the potential escalation of violence and the need for a peaceful resolution to the current political crisis.

