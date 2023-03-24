Connect with us

Politics

TV stations free to air Azimio demos, court tells Ezra Chiloba

By

Published

CHILOBA 1
Director General Communication Authority of Kenya, Ezra Chiloba

The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) Director-General, Ezra Chiloba, has been prohibited from blocking live coverage of Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya protests by TV stations.

The Katiba Institute had sought the protection of media houses’ freedom of expression, and on Friday, March 24, Justice John Chigiti ruled that the petition raised substantial concerns about alleged media rights violations by the Communications Authority of Kenya.

Chiloba had warned media houses on March 22 of potential consequences if they continued to broadcast what he referred to as inciting content. Citizen, K24, NTV, KBC, TV47, and Ebru were among the television stations that Chiloba said had aired content that might trigger violent behaviour.

Justice Chigiti has instructed the CA to respond to the Katiba Institute within 14 days, starting March 24, 2023.

Meanwhile, the judge has authorized TV stations across Kenya to broadcast live the Azimio protests. Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya has pledged to stage demonstrations twice every week to demand, among other things, a reduction in the cost of living by President William Ruto’s administration.

