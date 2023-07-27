Twist As Raila Claims Ruto Turned Down President Ramaphosa’s Offer To Mediate Talks

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga now says President William Ruto turned down South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s offer to mediate talks.

Speaking During an interview with AFP on Wednesday, Raila stated that Ruto turned down the offer moments after he reportedly refused to meet Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu.

The ODM leader noted that he will not accept to go for talks with President Ruto without a mediator.

“I insist there must be somebody between us. President Ramaphosa wants to come but he has refused. President Suluhu is there. There must be an intermediary between us. Even if it is a former president,” Raila told AFP.

“He is not somebody you can trust, he keeps changing words that is why I insist they must be a mediator between us.”

This comes after the opposition chief said President Ruto’s move to invite him for talks via Twitter was a PR gimmick.

Raila said President Ruto should have contacted him using his telephone number instead of using social media.

“The President is not really serious. If he wanted to meet me he would not have invited me through social media. He knows my address, he knows my telephone number and everything. He is basically just playing games. That is like a public relations exercise,” said Raila.

President Ruto on Tuesday evening announced he is ready for talks with Odinga after jets back from Tanzania was attending a human capital meeting.

“My friend Raila Odinga, I am off to Tanzania for a human capital meeting to harmonise the expansion of employment opportunities in our continent. I am back tomorrow evening, and as you have always known, am available to meet one on one with you anytime at your convenience,” he tweeted.

