Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Twist As Raila Claims Ruto Turned Down President Ramaphosa’s Offer To Mediate Talks

By

Published

20230727 100601

Raila Odinga

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga now says President William Ruto turned down South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s offer to mediate talks.

Speaking During an interview with AFP on Wednesday, Raila stated that Ruto turned down the offer moments after he reportedly refused to meet Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu.

The ODM leader noted that he will not accept to go for talks with President Ruto without a mediator.  

“I insist there must be somebody between us. President Ramaphosa wants to come but he has refused. President Suluhu is there. There must be an intermediary between us. Even if it is a former president,” Raila told AFP. 

He is not somebody you can trust, he keeps changing words that is why I insist they must be a mediator between us.”

This comes after the opposition chief said President Ruto’s move to invite him for talks via Twitter was a PR gimmick. 

Raila said President Ruto should have contacted him using his telephone number instead of using social media.

“The President is not really serious. If he wanted to meet me he would not have invited me through social media. He knows my address, he knows my telephone number and everything. He is basically just playing games. That is like a public relations exercise,” said Raila.

President Ruto on Tuesday evening announced he is ready for talks with Odinga after jets back from Tanzania was attending a human capital meeting.

“My friend Raila Odinga, I am off to Tanzania for a human capital meeting to harmonise the expansion of employment opportunities in our continent. I am back tomorrow evening, and as you have always known, am available to meet one on one with you anytime at your convenience,” he tweeted.

Also Read: Raila Responds After President Ruto Invited Him For Negotiations

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019