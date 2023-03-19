Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Two injured as Azimio, Kenya Kwanza protestors clash in Kisumu

By

Published

principal
principal

At least two people have been seriously injured in Kisumu, following a violent clash between protestors who support the Azimio la Umoja movement and a group of Kenya Kwanza Alliance supporters who oppose the planned protest on March 20, 2023. Trouble started after the Kenya Kwanza group attempted to make their way to the Central Business District of Kisumu, but were disrupted by the Azimio supporters and pelted with stones. The two groups engaged in fistfights, threw rocks at each other, and set up roadblocks along the Kisumu-Kondele-Kakamega Highway.

A section of the Azimio supporters claimed that the Kenya Kwanza faction was against Raila Odinga’s call for mass action against the high cost of living, while the Kenya Kwanza group claimed that they were promoting peace and non-violent acts. The UDA leader condemned the attack on the peaceful march, saying such acts should not be tolerated.

Police were called in to quell the violence, and Nyanza Regional Police Commander Karanja Muiruri warned that the perpetrators of the violence and rioters behind the attacks on police officers will face the full force of the law. The violence has rattled businesses and raised concerns about the planned protest on March 20th.

The protests are expected to take place across the country and have already been declared illegal by the National Police Service. The Azimio coalition leader, Raila Odinga, has dismissed the police declaration, saying that the Constitution only requires protestors to serve notice, and it is not the responsibility of the police to license protests.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019