UDA Issues Demands Ahead Of Raila’s Countrywide Mass Action 

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has demanded Azimio leader Raila Odinga to explain the alleged Ksh 15 billion that was stolen days before the August 9 general election.

In a statement issued by the party, Secretary-General Cleophas Malala asked the former Prime Minister to tell Kenyans where the stolen money went.

“Azimio led by Raila Odinga have planned protests tomorrow; but before they do so, they must come out clean on where they took the money. They must also show Kenyans where they hid the maize and when they are ready to release it.

“Kenyans are not giving in to the continuous theatrics (kipindi) that are meant to distract them from knowing the truth about the all-time loot that has messed the country,” the statement read in part.

The William Ruto-led party urged the anti-graft agencies to hastily commence investigations in light of the revelations by Controller of Budget Mary Nyakang’o.

“We urge the anti-graft agencies to hastily commence investigations in light of the revelations by Controller of Budget and unearth all the corrupt leaders and their accomplices.” Said UDA.

Adding that,” We also demand an audit of all the capital projects undertaken by the rogue handshake regime in view of ascertaining whether public funds were expended on private businesses.”

The ruling party further accused Raila of being responsible for the money that was stolen before the previous regime handed over power.

“Odinga and his friends are responsible for pilfering public coffers to its dry bone. We demand that the handshake regime account for the monies they stole because they used Ukur Yatani to steal the money to fund Raila’s Presidential campaign and brutalize Kenyans who demanded accountability,” the party added.

“The Kenyan people deserve leaders who are honest and accountable, not those who use their position to enrich themselves at the expense of the people.”

