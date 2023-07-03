UDA Lawmaker Proposes Execution of Corrupt Government Officials

Kirinyaga Woman Representative Njeri Maina has proposed that corrupt government officials be executed.

Speaking on Sunday July 2 during a church service in Molo, Nakuru County, Maina said the only justice Kenyans should be served in case public funds and resources are swindled is executing those who are involved.

The UDA lawmaker asked President William Ruto to tighten his rope on the fight against graft by coming up with tough laws and heavy measures.

“And since we passed the Finance Bill 2023, those who will be found engaging in corruption and swindling public funds and resources should be executed,” Njeri said.

“Mr President, kindly crack the whip,” Njeri added.

The first term lawmaker was referring to the Finance ACT 2023, which was passed by the national assembly and signed into law by President Ruto, and is intended to increase tax collection.

The Finance Act was on Friday suspended temporarily by the High Court following a petition by Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah.

Lady Justice Mugure Thande in her ruling stated that she was satisfied that the application met a threshold for conservatory orders.

“That I am satisfied that the Application meets the test for conservatory orders and I do grant prayers 2 and 3 of the Application until 5.7.23 when the matter is scheduled for mention for directions,” ruled Justice Thande.

Thande also prohibited the respondents and interested parties, as well as their representatives, from enforcing the Finance Act 2023.

Despite the order Kenyans are feeling the pinch after EPRA imposed the 16% VAT on petroleum products.

EPRA in a statement announced that the price of petrol will increase by Ksh 13.49 per litre, diesel by Ksh 12.39 per litre and kerosene by Ksh 11.96 per litre.

The prices of super petrol in Nairobi is now retailing at Ksh 195.53 per litre, diesel at Ksh 179.67 per litre and Kerosine at Ksh 173.44 per litre.

