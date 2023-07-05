Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

UDA MP Arrested After Assaulting KPLC Employee 

By

Published

IMG 20230705 113856

File image of Kitu East MP Nimrod Mbai in Police Custody

Kitui East Member of Parliament Nimrod Mbai has been arrested after he assaulted a Kenya Power employee on Tuesday at his home in Kitengela, Kajiado County. 

The MP is currently held in Kitengela Police Station and would be arraigned in Court. 

“Today at around 0830hrs, a group of Kenya Power employees numbering about 30 from Kitengela Branch protested from their officers in EPZ to Kitengela Police Station against the above MP who assaulted one of them on July 3, 2023. They demanded to know if the suspect had been apprehended. They were assured that indeed the suspect was arrested and available in Court at Kajiado,” The police said in a statement.

The arrest comes after a video of him assaulting the KPLC employee went viral on social media eliciting reactions among Kenyans.

TKZ2vLzLz3rJn16WoXoXS1lyFKRqCS0GblIgcPac 1688543937

Mbai claimed that the officer had removed electric poles leading to his house

According to the employee who has been identified as Julius Onkangi, the UDA MP had illegally connected power at his Kitengela home which is currently under construction.

KPLC General Manager, Human Resources and Administration Cecilia Kalungu in a statement on Tuesday said they will ensure their employee gets justice.

“They have vowed to ensure that justice for our employees is served,” she said.

“We assure employees that the Company will provide them with the necessary support and security when needed to thank employees for the great work that they are doing.”

Kenya Power and Lighting Company managing director (KPLC) Joseph Siror is expected to issue a statement in connection to the incident.

Also Read: Meet UDA MP Who Was Expelled From A Seminary After Four Years 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019