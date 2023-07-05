UDA MP Arrested After Assaulting KPLC Employee 

Kitui East Member of Parliament Nimrod Mbai has been arrested after he assaulted a Kenya Power employee on Tuesday at his home in Kitengela, Kajiado County.

The MP is currently held in Kitengela Police Station and would be arraigned in Court.

“Today at around 0830hrs, a group of Kenya Power employees numbering about 30 from Kitengela Branch protested from their officers in EPZ to Kitengela Police Station against the above MP who assaulted one of them on July 3, 2023. They demanded to know if the suspect had been apprehended. They were assured that indeed the suspect was arrested and available in Court at Kajiado,” The police said in a statement.

The arrest comes after a video of him assaulting the KPLC employee went viral on social media eliciting reactions among Kenyans.

Mbai claimed that the officer had removed electric poles leading to his house

According to the employee who has been identified as Julius Onkangi, the UDA MP had illegally connected power at his Kitengela home which is currently under construction.

KPLC General Manager, Human Resources and Administration Cecilia Kalungu in a statement on Tuesday said they will ensure their employee gets justice.

“They have vowed to ensure that justice for our employees is served,” she said.

“We assure employees that the Company will provide them with the necessary support and security when needed to thank employees for the great work that they are doing.”

Kenya Power and Lighting Company managing director (KPLC) Joseph Siror is expected to issue a statement in connection to the incident.

