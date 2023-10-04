Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

UDA MP Reveals 2 Powerful Police Units To Be Deployed in Haiti 

By

Published

recce standby

National Assembly Defence and Foreign Relations Committee Chairperson Nelson Koech has disclosed that Kenya will deploy special police units in the Haiti mission.

Speaking on Tuesday October 3, Koech said the officers will be drawn from the Recce squad and Rapid Deployment Units.

“The units which are going to be deployed are of course the special units in our police force… RDU, Recce Squad,” said Koech. 

He went on to say the multinational forces will be dealing with over 200 gangs in Haiti.

“There are more than 200 gangs in Haiti. The most serious one is the one that is being led by a former police officer ‘Barbeque’ which operates in the capital,” he said.

Screenshot 2023 06 19 11 28 46 44 a23b203fd3aafc6dcb84e438dda678b6

Koech also noted that not only the Kenyan officers but also troops from other countries will be assigned to the operation, as agreed by the United Nations Security Council.

“There is already a lead team doing a pathfinding to know what is exactly happening in Haiti,” he said.

“It is not only our Kenyan police that are going there. They are only sending 1000 police officers among other officers from other different countries; Jamaica, Rwanda and Canada,” he stated.

The lawmaker expressed confidence in Kenyan police’s ability to deal with Haitian gangs, citing previous successes in dealing with the dreaded Mungiki cult, Kamjech, Sungusungu, and other local gangs.

“We have police officers now training the Somali police…Our own Deputy IG Gaboow has participated in not one of those missions; he has participated in Kosovo, Estimo, Liberia and I see no reason why we should not have our police officers restore peace in Haiti,” Koech asserted.

Also Read: Totally Unimaginable: This Is The Salary A Recce Squad Officer Takes Home In A Month

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020