UDA MP Reveals 2 Powerful Police Units To Be Deployed in Haiti 

National Assembly Defence and Foreign Relations Committee Chairperson Nelson Koech has disclosed that Kenya will deploy special police units in the Haiti mission.

Speaking on Tuesday October 3, Koech said the officers will be drawn from the Recce squad and Rapid Deployment Units.

“The units which are going to be deployed are of course the special units in our police force… RDU, Recce Squad,” said Koech.

He went on to say the multinational forces will be dealing with over 200 gangs in Haiti.

“There are more than 200 gangs in Haiti. The most serious one is the one that is being led by a former police officer ‘Barbeque’ which operates in the capital,” he said.

Koech also noted that not only the Kenyan officers but also troops from other countries will be assigned to the operation, as agreed by the United Nations Security Council.

“There is already a lead team doing a pathfinding to know what is exactly happening in Haiti,” he said.

“It is not only our Kenyan police that are going there. They are only sending 1000 police officers among other officers from other different countries; Jamaica, Rwanda and Canada,” he stated.

The lawmaker expressed confidence in Kenyan police’s ability to deal with Haitian gangs, citing previous successes in dealing with the dreaded Mungiki cult, Kamjech, Sungusungu, and other local gangs.

“We have police officers now training the Somali police…Our own Deputy IG Gaboow has participated in not one of those missions; he has participated in Kosovo, Estimo, Liberia and I see no reason why we should not have our police officers restore peace in Haiti,” Koech asserted.

