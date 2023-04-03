Connect with us

Politics

UDA Senator Proposes MCA’s To Be Given Security 

unnamed 4 22

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei. Image Courtesy.

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has urged the Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome to deploy officers to protect Members of County Assemblies (MCAs).

In a statement on Sunday April 2, Cherargei argued that security for leaders is paramount and the government can afford an extra budget for additional security enforcement. 

He stated that if Kisa East MCA Stephen Maloba had state bodyguards, he could not have been stabbed to death on Saturday, April 1.

“MCAs in the country are only 2,500, they should be given bodyguards.If Maloba had bodyguards, they would have swung into action and prevented chaos to ensue and we would not have witnessed such a tragedy,” he explained. 

The Ruto ally also revealed that there are tensions in wards that need MCAs to have security. 

“During by-elections, there will be chaotic scenes and even organising the exercise will be a challenge for Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

“The country is in heightened political tensions and the MCAs will not be able to travel to their wards to campaign for their preferred candidates for fear of their lives,” Cherargei stated.

KenyaPoliceRecceSquadRecruitment

Recce Squad

The Presidency, governors and their deputies, senators, and members of parliament are currently among the elected officials who receive police security.

The President and his deputy have at least 200 and 45 security officers, respectively, while governors are limited to 5 bodyguards.

MPS are eligible for at least one police bodyguard and two for their homes in the countryside or in the city.

Also Read: Kakamega MCA Stabbed to Death After Confrontation With MP

