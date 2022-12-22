Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

UDA Summons Senator Karen Nyamu, Accuses Her of Tainting the Party’s Image

By

Published

316695375 503202588421929 3217605893836672604 n og image

Karen Nyamu

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party has summoned nominated senator Karen Nyamu to appear before its disciplinary committee following a viral video that showed her in a public altercation at a party in Dubai.

According to the President Ruto-led party, Karen Nyamu brought shame, lowered the dignity of the party and injured its reputation.

“Your conduct and mannerism as exhibited in that incident has brought shame, disrepute and lowered the dignity of the party which nominated you to the office of Senator,” the letter reads in part.

UDA disciplinary committee chairperson, Charles Njenga, referenced the party’s code of conduct and Nyamu’s oath of office in asserting that her behavior in the incident was not consistent with that of a member holding public office.

“Article 73 of the Constitution of Kenya as read together with the code of conduct of the party and your oath of office, delineate with clarity the expected conduct of a member of the party who has been afforded the opportunity to serve in public office, to represent the party at the Senate and the general public,” the letter added. 

Nyamu has been asked to appear before the party’s disciplinary committee on Friday, December 23 at 9:30 a.m. at the party’s Nairobi headquarters.

She has the option of representing herself or appearing with a lawyer from the High Court.

The summon comes days after a member of UDA’s National Youth Congress wrote to President Ruto, asking for the immediate expulsion of the Senator.

”In view of the foregoing, we urge the immediate removal of senator Nyamu Karen Njeri from the party and consequent expulsion from the senate.” the letter by Japhnei Orina read in part.

Also Read: Karen Nyamu In Trouble As UDA Member Writes To Ruto Demanding Her Dismissal

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019