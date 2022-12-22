UDA Summons Senator Karen Nyamu, Accuses Her of Tainting the Party’s Image

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party has summoned nominated senator Karen Nyamu to appear before its disciplinary committee following a viral video that showed her in a public altercation at a party in Dubai.

According to the President Ruto-led party, Karen Nyamu brought shame, lowered the dignity of the party and injured its reputation.

“Your conduct and mannerism as exhibited in that incident has brought shame, disrepute and lowered the dignity of the party which nominated you to the office of Senator,” the letter reads in part.

UDA disciplinary committee chairperson, Charles Njenga, referenced the party’s code of conduct and Nyamu’s oath of office in asserting that her behavior in the incident was not consistent with that of a member holding public office.

“Article 73 of the Constitution of Kenya as read together with the code of conduct of the party and your oath of office, delineate with clarity the expected conduct of a member of the party who has been afforded the opportunity to serve in public office, to represent the party at the Senate and the general public,” the letter added.

Nyamu has been asked to appear before the party’s disciplinary committee on Friday, December 23 at 9:30 a.m. at the party’s Nairobi headquarters.

She has the option of representing herself or appearing with a lawyer from the High Court.

The summon comes days after a member of UDA’s National Youth Congress wrote to President Ruto, asking for the immediate expulsion of the Senator.

”In view of the foregoing, we urge the immediate removal of senator Nyamu Karen Njeri from the party and consequent expulsion from the senate.” the letter by Japhnei Orina read in part.

Also Read: Karen Nyamu In Trouble As UDA Member Writes To Ruto Demanding Her Dismissal