Politics

UDA To Open New Offices in Kisumu – Malala

By

Published

FB IMG 1677497428869

File image of Cleophas Malala and President Ruto

Former Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala has stated that his first assignment as the UDA secretary-General will be to open the party’s offices in Kisumu City.

Speaking during a press conference on Friday, March 3, Malala said that he would be opening the Kisumu offices on Saturday, March 4, 2023, where the party will register new members from the region.

“We are starting this weekend, my first assignment on Saturday will be to go and meet the 5,000 registered members of Kisumu county and I will be opening the UDA office in Kisumu town.

“We shall have an event of its kind. Kisumu is going to be painted yellow. We are going to come with gallons of paints and brushes, kama kuna rangi ingine Kisumu on Saturday, brace yourselves for the event that you’ve never witnessed since the inception of that city,” he said.

While noting that his predecessor, Veronica Maina, had set a high standard, Malala stated that he was up to the task and ready to carry out the mandate of his new office with zeal.

He exuded confidence that he would be able to achieve the party’s vision with the help of the party secretariat and party organs.

“I will fully embrace and adopt the vision of our party leader that is to make UDA the greatest party of all time and institution that will outlive its leadership and generations to come,” Malala asserted.

His remarks come days after he was appointed as the new UDA secretary general. In the changes, the party appointed Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire as the National chairperson taking over from former Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthama.

EALA MP Omar Hassan replaced Kipruto Arap Kirwa as UDA vice chair while Kitutu Chache North MP Japheth Nyakundi replaced Omingo Magara as National Treasurer.

Also Read: UDA’s Cleophas Malala Sparks Political Tension with Kenya Kwanza Allied Parties

