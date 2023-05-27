UDA Vice Chair Dumps Ruto over Housing Fund levy

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Vice Chairperson Seth Panyako has ditched the President William Ruto-led party.

Speaking on Saturday, May 27 during the funeral of former politician Joseph Hamisi in Kakamega, Panyako revealed that he opted to resign from the party over the government’s stand on the Housing Fund Levy.

Panyako stated that he arrived at the decision after a brief meeting with his party leader President Ruto.

“I talked to the President at 7 pm and it seemed that I could not continue with my role given my opposition to the housing fund and the high cost of living. Therefore, on behalf of my late friend. I want to announce that I have resigned from my position at UDA,” Panyako stated.

He added, “I have decided to stick with Kenyans because, during the campaigns, we used to say kazi ni kazi, pesa mfukoni. Now they are saying, Kazi ni kazi, pesa kwa serikali.”

His resignation comes weeks after he accused President Ruto of dramatically changing after he won the 2022 Presidential Elections.

Panyako in a presser on May 14 said that the Head of State has neglected workers and changed to be the opposite person they expected him to be.

“I don’t believe I looked for votes for Ruto. He has changed dramatically. The workers are being overtaxed,” Panyako said.

The secretary general of the Kenya National Union of Nurses said Ruto should reconsider his policies, urging him to stay true to the promises he made to the nation during the campaign period.

“We promised Kenyans that we shall lower the cost of doing business, we shall lower the eight percent VAT on petroleum; today the VAT has been increased while the VAT for helicopters has been removed, how many Kenyans own helicopters?” he asked.

