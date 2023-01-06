UDA Wins Elgeyo Marakwet, Garissa Township & Kandara By-Elections 

The ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has emerged victorious in by-elections that were carried out on Thursday January 5.

In Elgeyo Marakwet the ruling party’s candidate William Kisang trounced Tim Kipchumba.

Kipchumba, who was running on a Party for Peace and Development ticket, has conceded defeat and thanked Elgeyo Marakwet for voting for him despite the loss.

“A few minutes to midnight yesterday, I called Sen Hon Kisang & congratulated him.I assured him of my support as my Senator & the Senator elect of Elgeyo Marakwet. Kait Sait for us to support him & our Kenya Kwanza government under President H.E William Ruto” Kipchumba wrote.

In Garissa Township Barrow Dekow won the seat after garnering 11,572 votes. He was closely followed by UDM’s Nassir Dolal who got 8,158 votes. Dekow will take over from his brother in law, Defence CS Aden Duale who had represented the region for 15 years before resigning to join cabinet.

Speaking after being declared the winner, Dekow pledged to serve the people of Garissa Township fully and offer them the services they need.

“I shall serve the electorate fairly in this constituency,” he said.

In Kandara UDA’s Chege Njuguna emerged victorious after getting 21,650 votes. Ford Asili’s Titus Njau Mbuchu came second with 14, 678 votes.

The Kandara parliamentary seat fell vacant after Alice Wahome was appointed as the Water and Sanitation Cabinet Secretary by President William Ruto. Wahome had been elected for a third term during the August 9, 2022, General Election.

