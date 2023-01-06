Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

UDA Wins Elgeyo Marakwet, Garissa Township & Kandara By-Elections 

By

Published

UDA party logo

UDA party logo

The ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has emerged victorious in by-elections that were carried out on Thursday January 5. 

In Elgeyo Marakwet the ruling party’s candidate William Kisang trounced Tim Kipchumba.

20230106 103531

 

Kipchumba, who was running on a Party for Peace and Development ticket, has conceded defeat and thanked Elgeyo Marakwet for voting for him despite the loss. 

“A few minutes to midnight yesterday, I called Sen Hon Kisang  & congratulated him.I assured him of my support as my Senator  & the Senator elect   of  Elgeyo Marakwet. Kait Sait for us to support him &  our Kenya Kwanza government   under President H.E William Ruto” Kipchumba wrote.

20230106 103601 1

In Garissa Township Barrow Dekow won the seat after garnering 11,572 votes. He was closely followed by UDM’s Nassir Dolal who got 8,158 votes. Dekow will take over from his brother in law,  Defence CS Aden Duale who had represented the region for 15 years before resigning to join cabinet.

Speaking after being declared the winner, Dekow pledged to serve the people of Garissa Township fully and offer them the services they need.

“I shall serve the electorate fairly in this constituency,” he said.

chege njuguna photo

In Kandara UDA’s Chege Njuguna emerged victorious after getting 21,650 votes. Ford Asili’s Titus Njau Mbuchu came second with 14, 678 votes. 

The Kandara parliamentary seat fell vacant after Alice Wahome was appointed as the Water and Sanitation Cabinet Secretary by President William Ruto. Wahome had been elected for a third term during the August 9, 2022, General Election.

Also Read: Inside Fairmont Mt Kenya Safari Club Where President William Ruto is Holding a Cabinet Retreat 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019