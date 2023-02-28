UDA’s bold move to create formidable force ahead of 2027 elections shocks Raila Odinga’s Azimio

Kenyan Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party is set to unify its Kenya Kwanza Alliance affiliates into a formidable force ahead of the 2027 elections.

The announcement was made by the party’s new Secretary-General, Cleophas Malala, who aims to create a united team under President Ruto’s leadership.

Malala’s vision is to ensure that the party presents a united front against their opponents, saying “we cannot have one government and several colours”. Malala also plans to reach out to other like-minded parties to support President Ruto.

The move could potentially unsettle other Kenya Kwanza affiliates, including Ford Kenya, Maendeleo Chap Chap, and Pamoja African Alliance.

However, Malala stated that his plans were not made in secret, and he had informed Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi of his move. The newly appointed officials will serve on an interim basis ahead of national elections later this year.

The UDA party has been making significant strides in Kenya’s political landscape, especially among young people. The appointment of Malala as the Secretary-General is seen as a strategic move aimed at tapping into his youthfulness and energy.

Malala is a former member of the Amani National Congress (ANC), where he unsuccessfully contested the Kakamega governor seat. He defected to the UDA party and was appointed as the Secretary-General, replacing Nominated Senator Veronica Maina.

President Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua chaired the UDA National Executive Council (NEC) meeting that ratified leadership changes in the party. Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire was appointed the new national chairperson, replacing Johnson Muthama, who is headed to the Parliamentary Service Commission. East African Legislative Assembly MP Hassan Omar was named party vice-chairman, replacing Kipruto arap Kirwa, who defected to Azimio la Umoja One Kenya ahead of last year’s election.