Politics

UDA’s Cleophas Malala Sparks Political Tension with Kenya Kwanza Allied Parties

By

Published

mala
mala

Cleophas Malala, the newly appointed United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General, has met with the Secretary Generals of Kenya Kwanza affiliated parties, amidst speculations that the President William Ruto-led outfit could merge all parties under Kenya Kwanza.

The former Kakamega senator seems to have set the ground rolling over the plan, barely a week after he was named the UDA secretary general, replacing nominated Senator, Veronica Maina. UDA is Kenya Kwanza’s biggest party.

Malala, while disclosing details of the meeting, said the three are determined to see to it that Ruto’s plan for Kenya is achieved.

“Having a Consultative meeting with SGs of Kenya Kwanza founding parties Ford Kenya and ANC party; Chris Wamalwa and Gikuru Simon. We are committed to helping President William Ruto achieve his development agenda,” Malala said.

Before the meeting, Malala had affirmed that the party will push for a merger of affiliates ahead of the 2027 political showdown with Azimio.

He hinted that his immediate assignment would be to spearhead discussions with the affiliate parties in Kenya Kwanza to realize the merger dream.

“One of my mandates is to begin a dialogue with our partners to ensure that we have one party against our opponents. We cannot have one government and several colors; that is our position and we shall talk to others,” Malala revealed.

The move is seen as part of Ruto’s strategy to consolidate political support ahead of the 2022 general election.

The president’s allies believe that bringing all parties under Kenya Kwanza will strengthen the coalition and give them a better chance of winning the election. Malala, who is known for his grassroots mobilization skills, is seen as a key figure in the plan.

In this article:
