Uhuru arrives in Nigeria ahead of 25th Feb General Elections

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta arrived at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, Nigeria ahead of the country’s General Elections to be held on 25th February, 2023.

Nigerians are set to elect the President and Vice President and Members of the Senate and House of Representatives.

Uhuru’s visit Tuesday afternoon comes after the African Union Commission appointed the former President to lead a 90-strong observer mission to Nigeria for the General Elections.

The members of the mission are drawn from various AU member states comprising representatives of election management bodies, civil societies, independent experts, women and youth as well as AU organs notably the Pan African Parliament and Permanent Representatives Committee.

As part of its observation process in Nigeria, the delegation will engage with various stakeholders as well as observe the polling process.

Based on the findings, AUEOM will issue its preliminary statement on the electoral process on the 27th of February 2023 in Abuja.

There will also be elections for the country’s powerful State Governors on Saturday 11 March.

A total of 18 candidates are campaigning for the top job, but only three have a realistic chance of winning, according to opinion polls.

The three include Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi.

In order to win, a candidate has to obtain the highest number of votes nationwide, and more than a quarter of ballots cast in at least two-thirds of Nigeria’s states.

If none of the candidates manages this, there will be a second round, or a run-off, within 21 days between the top two candidates.