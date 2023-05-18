Connect with us

Uhuru Blocked From Holding Jubilee Party NDC At Bomas 

Uhuru Kenyatta

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has been blocked from holding the Jubilee Party National Delegates Conference (NDC) at Bomas of Kenya scheduled for Monday, May 22.

Bomas management in a letter to the former ruling party stated that the venue is under renovation for the next eight weeks, while other venues within Bomas were fully booked.

“Our main Auditorium, whose capacity is 2,000 pax, has been scheduled for renovation works from 16th May 2023 for eight (8) weeks. In view of the foregoing, we are regrettably unable to host you for your NDC on 22nd May 2023,” the statement addressed to acting executive director Polycarp Hinga read.

Uhuru had on April 30 called for a special Jubilee party NDC to formulate new policies and receive a status report from the National Executive Committee (NEC).

Jubilee secretary general Jeremiah Kioni has however revealed that the party has secured two other venues within Nairobi to hold the Monday NDC.

“We know that this is part of the government’s scheme to ensure that we do not hold the NDC but we want to assure the delegates of Jubilee that the NDC will be there on Monday. 

“We have actually secured more venues including private venues so that in the event that all government agencies are instructed not to host us, we will still go to the NDC but within Nairobi,” said Kioni. 

The former Ndaragwa MP also said they have approached the Agricultural Society of Kenya to host them. 

Jubilee is embroiled in leadership squabbles, with one faction claiming that Uhuru remains the party’s leader and another claiming that the Nominated MP, Sabina Chege, has succeeded him.

