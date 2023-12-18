Uhuru Breaks Silence On DRC Rebel Movement Launched In Nairobi

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has denounced the Nangaa-led Congo River Alliance after it held a presser in Nairobi.

In a statement on Monday, Uhuru’,s office said the former Head of State was shocked by the developments.

“Former President Uhuru Kenyatta, the Facilitator of the East African Community (EAC) led Nairobi Peace process, watched with shock and dismay at the developments of last Friday, the 15th of December 2023 in Nairobi, where individuals claiming to be pursuing the interest of greater peace and stability in the DRC initiated yet another political and military Alliance to challenge the legitimate political status quo in the DRC,” read the statement in part.

Uhuru said he will not accept the rebel organization, in particular their military character, and the accompanying politically charged and provocative rhetoric.

The former President who has been leading peace talks in DRC restated his support for the US brokered ceasefire in the nation.

“President (Rtd) Kenyatta restates his support for the US brokered ceasefire and continues to seek its indefinite extension in order to facilitate the peace building process, put an end to the senseless killing and suffering of the people of the eastern DRC, and set the stage for a resumption of the Nairobi peace process, and the brokering of a lasting peace in the troubled region of the eastern DRC,” the statement added.

Congolese politicians and groups including the M23 rebels, who have seized territory in eastern Congo, and Corneille Nangaa on Friday last week launched the Congo River Alliance in Nairobi.

The DRC government took issue with the formation of the new alliance and the Nairobi presser leading to the recall of its ambassador to Kenya.

President Ruto on Sunday said that some DRC government officials wanted Kenya to arrest the individuals behind the Congo River Alliance launch but he declined the request.

“DRC wanted to know if we could arrest the people who released the statement but we said we cannot. We only arrest criminals and deal with them but not issuing statements. Statements are issued almost every day against me but I never arrested anyone. That is undemocratic,that is not how Kenya is, we are different,” Ruto stated.

