Uhuru Declares War On Jubilee MPs Who Met Ruto At State House 

File image of Uhuru Kenyatta

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta now wants the 30 MPs who met President William Ruto at State House. 

According to a local daily, Uhuru has rubbished Friday’s Jubilee party meeting in Nakuru that expelled his close political allies, Vice Chairman David Murathe and Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni.

“Those who went to State House and later convened an illegal meeting in Nakuru should immediately resign from my party. They did not invest anything in this party and were elected on the basis of my goodwill,” President Kenyatta said on Friday. 

This is the most serious escalation in his feud with his successor and former deputy of ten years, with whom he had a bitter feud during his last term in office.

Uhuru claims that the organizers of the Nakuru Jubilee meeting lacked the authority to do so because such an event could only be discussed at a properly convened National Executive Council (NEC) meeting.

The former head of state has opened a new front with his successor, Dr. Ruto, by refusing to resign from his position as Jubilee party leader, even at the risk of losing the nearly Sh700 million in retirement benefits he was allocated this year.

During Prof. Magoha’s burial in Siaya County, Uhuru Kenyatta insisted that Raila Odinga is his party leader.

IMG 20230212 081439

In his joint rally with Raila in Luanda Vihiga County, Uhuru stated that he would continue to support the former premier. 

“I am retired, but I am not tired. I might be out of office… but I am fully behind Raila. If he tells me we go this way, we will. I supported him in 2022, and I will back him because he is an honest man out to unite Kenya. I am not looking for any seat, but it is my right to back Raila,” he stated. 

Also Read: Ruto Government Allocates Uhuru Ksh678.5m As Retirement Perks

