Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Uhuru Is Masterful But Ruto Is Street Smart – Mutahi Ngunyi 

By

Published

Mutahi Ngunyi

File image of Mutahi Ngunyi

Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has weighed in on the ongoing leadership wrangles in the Jubilee Party. 

Ngunyi in a tweet on Tuesday May 23 opined that former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s move to hold a Jubilee National Delegates Conference (NDC) to expel rebels was masterful. 

He however noted that President William Ruto is street smart and is likely to beat Uhuru in his own game and take control of the former ruling party

“Uhuru Kenyatta NDC was executed with panache and Masterful Calibration. But the methods of William Ruto are those of a village Chicken Seller.  And Village boys have a way of disorganising city boys using ‘mathogothanio’ methods. This game will not be neat. May the best man win,” said Ngunyi. 

Ngunyi’s remarks come after Uhuru’s hold on the Jubilee party leadership was dealt a blow after the Registrar of Political Parties Ann Nderitu approved the ouster of Jeremiah Kioni and David Murathe from the party. 

“Following a review of the submitted documents in line with the PPA and party Constitution, this office is satisfied that the party adhered to the due process. Accordingly, pursuant to Section 34(da) of the PPA, this office has updated its records and the register of party members,” Nderitu said in a letter.

The decision was however stalled by the Political Parties Dispute Tribunal (PPDT) after it issued conservatory orders stopping the removal of the two until a case before it is heard and determined.

“That Pending the hearing and determination of the Application inter partes, interim conservatory orders are hereby issued prohibiting the 2nd Respondent from acting on any communication from the 1st Respondent and Interested Parties purporting to expel the Complainant from membership of the 1st Respondent,” PPDT stated. 

Also Read: President Ruto Should Give Jubilee Rebels Alternative Jobs in UDA – Kabando

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019