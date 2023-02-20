Uhuru is Negligent & Raila is Selfish – Sabina Chege 

Nominated Member of Parliament Sabina Chege has given former President Uhuru Kenyatta an ultimatum to address the Jubilee party wrangles.

In an interview with Inooro, the former Murang’a Women Rep said that the Jubilee party members have been seeking Uhuru countless times to offer them guidance, but he has remained aloof.

“As we waited for his leadership, we saw him aboard a truck in Kisumu after Prof George Magoha’s burial ceremony declaring that his party leader was ODM’s Raila Odinga,” said Chege.

She reminded Uhuru how many of his allies lost the 2022 elections for sticking with him.

“Personally I had been approached with an offer by the Kenya Kwanza Alliance to be Nairobi gubernatorial seat running mate, but I turned it down for your sake,” she said.

“You did nothing to build us to become accomplished leaders compared to how we are seeing other party leaders do” she added.

Sabina said Jubilee party is being short changed left, right and center in Azimio due to Uhuru’s weak leadership.

“The biggest betrayal was prior agreement that we from the Mountain would give Nyeri politician Priscilla Nyokabi the chairmanship of the Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA) so that she can push for one man one shilling principle of resource allocation,” she said.

She also lamented how Azimio affiliate parties ganged up against Jubilee and handed former Wajir County woman rep Fatuma Gedi a Parliamentary Service Commision (PSC) role.

Sabina accused Raila of using people to achieve political gain and dumping them later.

“Odinga has a way of seeking handshakes after losing. But he uses people to achieve those handshakes but abandons them after he benefits. I have accepted we lost but I will not now go his route of using people to gain for himself alone,” she said.

Adding that,” Raila abandoned Miguna Miguna to government persecution…to a point he was hounded out of the country. After the handshake, Mr Odinga did not care to come to Mr Miguna’s rescue.”

Also Read: Utabaki Peke Yako- Oparanya Warns Raila Against Going Into Handshake With President Ruto