Uhuru Issues Orders To Save Matiangi & Former Cabinet Secretaries

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has directed former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi’s lawyers to move to court in a bid to seek an anticipatory bail for him and other former Ministers.

Matiangi’s lawyer Danstan Omari confirmed the order noting that would escort the former Interior CS to the nearest police station to record his statement.

According to Omari, the attempted arrest could be seen as a way to scare Uhuru’s former Cabinet members away from attending the late Professor George Magoha’s funeral service on Saturday, February 11.

He also noted that they were aware of the raiding hours before it happened.

“This is something that we had already been told was going to happen, but we did not know that they were planning to arrive at his home during the night,” Matiangi said.

According to reports, at least 20 police officers arrived at Matiangi’s home last night but were confronted by his lawyers and security.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who also arrived at Matiangi’s residence chastised the police for storming the home at night.

“I have just received information that police have surrounded the home of Fred Matiang’i. I was shocked to hear that police came to arrest him at night,” Raila stated.

He added,“If Matiang’i has committed a crime that warrants his arrest that should be made public and known to him… This idea of arresting senior citizens at this hour of the night is unacceptable.”

The motive of the arrest is unclear as the The Ethics and Anti-corruption commission (EACC) has distanced itself from the raid.

According to EACC CEO Twalip Mbarak, the commission had no plans to go after the former CS.

“It is not us. Please it is not EACC detectives. We have nothing on him,” Twalip said.

